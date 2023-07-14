Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Orange City loses building to fire

The Fraternal Order of the Eagles building in Orange City has been reduced largely to rubble after a fire.

Its members say workers had just started their shift shortly before. They had no idea there was a fire until a neighbor ran over to tell them flames were coming from the roof.

"When I saw it, my heart just fell out," Eagles Chairman Danny Reisinger said.

The fire started around 11 a.m. Volusia County Fire Rescue says the attic and back of the building were already torched when they arrived.

"Everything everybody has worked for," said Reisinger.

Some of the front of the building survived, but the back has almost nothing left but the frame.

"It already happened. There’s nothing you can do about it. You’ve just got to keep rolling on," encouraged Scott Tovinitti, another member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Orange City.

No one was injured, but a Deltona firefighter had to be treated for heat exhaustion. The Fraternal Order of the Eagles is a nonprofit organization that raises money for different charities.

Over the weekend, they had planned to host a fundraiser to help pay for headstones of children who’ve passed. That’ll have to be held elsewhere.

"We’re not here to make money and keep money in our coffers," said Chuck Cowburn, another member. "Our money is made so we can give out to local charities and people that need it."

But moving forward, they’ll need more help.

"Whether it’s cleanup, whether it’s monetary. Whatever happens, it’s going to be helpful," said Cowburn. "Of course, like every business, we have insurance. So we have to take care of it, but we’ll rebuild and come back stronger."