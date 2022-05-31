Chances of tropical development from remnants of Agatha increase, could impact Florida

article

Forecasters say a tropical depression could form in the Gulf of Mexico during the first week of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, bringing some heavy rain to parts of Florida.

Hurricane Agatha made history as the strongest hurricane ever recorded to come ashore in May during the eastern Pacific hurricane center, making landfall on a sparsely populated stretch of small beach towns and fishing villages in southern Mexico.

The storm came ashore in Oaxaca state Monday afternoon as a strong Category 2 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165kph), then it quickly lost power as it moved inland over the mountainous interior.

Agatha was downgraded to a tropical storm late Monday and has since become remnants of Agatha with maximum sustained winds at 30 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), there is now a 70% chance for the remnants to redevelop.

LINK: Track the tropics on the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center

"A large and complex area of low pressure is expected to develop near the Yucatan Peninsula and the northwestern Caribbean Sea in a couple of days, partially related to the remnants of Agatha from the eastern Pacific," the NHC said Tuesday. "Despite strong upper-level winds over the area, this system could become a tropical depression while it moves northeastward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southeastern Gulf of Mexico late Thursday or Friday."

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is likely across portions of southeastern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala, and Belize during the next couple of days, spreading across western Cuba, southern Florida, and the Florida Keys on Friday and Saturday.

If the system does become a tropical storm, it would be named Alex.

Torrential rains and howling winds whipped palm trees and drove tourists and residents in Mexico into shelters. Oaxaca state’s civil defense agency showed families hustling into a shelter in Pochutla and a rock and mud slide that blocked a highway.

RELATED: Tracking the Tropics: FOX 35 presents 2022 hurricane season preview Tuesday night

Heavy rain and big waves lashed the beach town of Zipolite, long known for its clothing-optional beach and bohemian vibe.

"There is a lot of rain and sudden gusts of strong wind," said Silvia Ranfagni, manager of the Casa Kalmar hotel in Zipolite. Ranfagni, who decided to ride out Agatha at the property, said, "You can hear the wind howling."

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

Heavy rain and big waves lashed the beach town of Zipolite, long known for its clothing-optional beach and bohemian vibe.

Advertisement

"There is a lot of rain and sudden gusts of strong wind," said Silvia Ranfagni, manager of the Casa Kalmar hotel in Zipolite. Ranfagni, who decided to ride out Agatha at the property, said, "You can hear the wind howling."