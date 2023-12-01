Championship or bust: Cocoa football team honors tradition in quest for state title

The Cocoa High School players take a lot of pride in being part of their football program. On Thursday, they were putting the finishing touches on the field, spray-painting the endzone.

Before every game day, each position group takes turns doing this task. It’s a little thing, but it’s part of what makes this team special.

"The work that we put in, on and off the field, daily, every day," senior offensive lineman, Messiah Robinson said.

Cocoa is playing the best football right now. Through their first three playoff games, they’ve outscored their opponents 123-21. They’re excited about the opportunity to play at home one final time, as they host Booker in the state semifinals.

"We have our home crowd. The city of Cocoa shows up and supports us," Cocoa head coach Ryan Schneider said.

"It means everything, especially with little ones looking up to. It’s a good feeling," Robinson said. "We’re a small school, but football, it makes us known."

It’s championship or bust for the defending 2S state champs. Anything less would be a disappointment.

"We’re the one team in the state who doesn’t celebrate winning their division. We have to be ready to play tomorrow or this season was worthless," Schneider said.