Chadwick Boseman to be honored with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Brief Chadwick Boseman will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame The unveiling ceremony will be held on Thursday, with director Ryan Coogler and Viola Davis set to speak. Boseman, who became best known for his role in "Black Panther," died in 2020 from colon cancer.



Chadwick Boseman will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame five years after his death.

The unveiling ceremony will be held on Thursday on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Director Ryan Coogler, who worked with Boseman on the first "Black Panther" film, and Viola Davis, his co-star in his final film "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom" are scheduled to speak at the ceremony.

Boseman’s widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman, will also be in attendance and will accept the honor on her late husband’s behalf.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is deeply honored to celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s extraordinary legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," said Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, in a statement. "His powerful performances and enduring impact both on and off-screen continue to inspire generations around the world."

Boseman, a South Carolina native, became best known for his role as T’Challa in "Black Panther" and Marvel’s Avengers movies. Prior to his superhero role, Boseman had his breakout performance as Jackie Robinson in the baseball biopic "42." He also earned praise for his roles as James Brown in "Get On Up" and as Thurgood Marshall in "Marshall."

Before his death, Boseman starred in Spike Lee’s "Da 5 Bloods" and "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom," for which he received a posthumous best actor Oscar nomination.

Boseman died at the age of 43 on Aug. 28, 2020, from colon cancer.

Where will Boseman's star be located?

Boseman’s star will be located at 6904 Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Hollywood Experience in Los Angeles, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. His star will become the 2,828th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Can I watch the dedication ceremony?

The unveiling ceremony will be held on Nov. 20 at 11:30 a.m. PT. It will be live-streamed on walkoffame.com.