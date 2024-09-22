Expand / Collapse search

Chabad of Greater Orlando synagogue catches fire; sacred Torah scrolls rescued from flames

Published  September 22, 2024 2:00pm EDT
Maitland
The Chabad of Greater Orlando experienced a fire on Sunday morning. Rabbi Dubov told FOX 35 over the phone that the fire appears to have started after services ended. He said six sacred Torah scrolls were saved. He shared video with FOX 35 that showed firefighters delivering a large Torah scroll, seemingly undamaged.

Officials say nobody was injured in the fire. 

However, the Rabbi shared on social media that the Torah scrolls were saved. Video shows two firemen carrying the sacred scrolls from the smokey synagogue and the Rabbi running to collect them. 

The Rabbi stated that the Torah will now be dedicated on Yom Kippur.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is still under investigation.