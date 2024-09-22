Chabad of Greater Orlando synagogue catches fire; sacred Torah scrolls rescued from flames

The Chabad of Greater Orlando synagogue in Maitland caught fire on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say nobody was injured in the fire.

However, the Rabbi shared on social media that the Torah scrolls were saved. Video shows two firemen carrying the sacred scrolls from the smokey synagogue and the Rabbi running to collect them.

The Rabbi stated that the Torah will now be dedicated on Yom Kippur.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is still under investigation.