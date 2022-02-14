Central Florida's True Crime Files: Disappearance of Stephanie Edwards

A mother is resigned to not knowing where her daughter is, what happened, or why.

"It’s hard when you have someone that you see every day, and they vanish," said Elma Burns.

On a hot summer night, May 24, 2010, Stephanie Edwards walked out of her home on West Swoope Avenue and never returned. She left behind her keys, IDs, and phone.

"She was gonna pick me up at the train station, plus she was gonna’ have lunch made," said Burns.

She only left police with a trail of questions."We did a lot of interviews, spoke with a lot of people, you know in the area, a lot of community members who had minimal information," said Detective Amy DiCarlo of the Winter Park Police Department.

WPPD has a thick file on Edwards. It’s full of hundreds of interviews, notes but not many answers. Detective DiCarlo said Edwards had a history of drug abuse.

"We do not know if it was involved or not," she said.

Investigators searched from the air, on the ground, and even with K-9s. They searched an area near S. Virginia Ave and Lyman Ave.

"We think there’s somebody out there that knows what happened. And we’re asking they come forward with this information, it’s been 11 years," said Det. DiCarlo.

Crimeline is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Call 800-423-TIPS (8477),

