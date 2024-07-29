Kids get in free at Central Florida Zoo this summer

Kids are being offered free admission to the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens this summer.

The promotion allows children 12 and under to visit the zoo for free with the purchase of an adult ticket through Aug. 31.

"We’re all about community at the Central Florida Zoo, and we wanted to celebrate ours," said CEO Richard E. Glover Jr. "This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ and ending summer on a great note."

The offer can only be redeemed at the gate and cannot be reserved online. Only one free kids' ticket is available per adult ticket. The promotion only applies to general admission tickets.

