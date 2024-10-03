Central Florida woman using her small business to help NC flood victims

A Lake County woman has made it her mission to help victims of Hurricane Helene. She is specifically assisting those impacted in western North Carolina, including her son and his husband, who were among those affected by the floods.

AMB Outpost owner Melissa Sanchez spoke exclusively with FOX 35's Kelsie Cairns.

"I immediately called them and asked, ‘What can we do to help you?’ And they said, ‘Well, we need donations,’" Sanchez said.

She used her small business, AMB Outpost, to spread the word to the community that she was collecting donations for victims. Using her boutique’s Facebook page, she posted about the initiative.

Sanchez said the response from the community was larger than she could have imagined. She also noted that she grew up spending summer vacations in western North Carolina.

"Hearing about the unimaginable damage that wrecked western North Carolina, it really hit home," she said.

Her son Austin’s home was flooded by the storm, but his candle shop, thankfully, remained unscathed. Instead of selling candles, he decided to help his community.

"They were offering people to come into the store, get a glass of water, get some food, and get a hug," Sanchez said.

Melissa took in donations from her close-knit community in Mascotte to help her son’s close-knit community in North Carolina.

"People have been coming in yesterday [Wednesday] and today [Thursday], dropping off essentials, baby food, and lots of stuff," she said.

Mascotte residents donated toiletries, laundry detergent, cases of water, and more, leaving the items outside her boutique.

"I'm so grateful, it just gives me chills. The support has been amazing."

Sanchez and her husband left for North Carolina by truck Thursday night to deliver the collected donations.

