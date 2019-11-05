Central Florida Winn-Dixie stores now offering CBD products

article

Several Winn-Dixie grocery stores across Central Florida are now offering CBD products for customers to purchase.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO and Winn-Dixie, announced the roll-out on Monday. The CBD products will be available in 152 stores across Florida and South Carolina. The company says this will give customers access to safe, alternative products in supplemental, pet and topical forms.

This makes them the first conventional retailer to sell all three varieties in the Southeast, according to the company's press release.

“We are constantly evaluating potential new products that will provide our customers with the most relevant and up-to-date alternative treatment methods," Andrew Nadin, EVP and Chief Customer Officer at Southeastern Grocers, said. "With the growing mainstream acceptance of CBD-infused items across the United States, we will continue to diligently research additional ways to bring safe, high-quality products that can positively impact our customers’ lives.”

"CBD has proven to be an effective alternative to treating many illnesses, including anxiety, insomnia and epilepsy, among many other benefits it provides. Cannabidiol, commonly known as CBD, is one of the many cannabinoids found in marijuana and hemp. Unlike THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), CBD is not psychoactive, meaning it does not cause a 'high.' Cannabinoids are also naturally produced by the body and are involved in a number of bodily functions, such as appetite, mood and sleep."

Southeastern Grocers is a member of the Florida Hemp Council. They say they are working closely with the state of Florida to move the CBD industry forward by adding products to their shelves.

According to a Gallup poll conducted earlier this year, one in seven adults in the United States claimed to use CBD products.