Central Florida wildfires spark crackdown on homeless camps

Local law enforcement agencies are going to homeless camps to make sure they are not setting fires, either accidentally or on purpose.

'It's always in the back of our minds'

What we know:

Law enforcement agencies in Central Florida have been stepping up visits to homeless encampments amid growing concerns about wildfires. Authorities say many of the recent fires — nearly 20 in the last five days alone, according to Florida Forestry data — may have originated from these camps, whether due to accidental causes or deliberate acts.

In one recent incident in Palm Bay, a patrol car caught fire while officers were checking a homeless camp on Onyx Drive. The fire forced nearby residents to evacuate. In another case, a homeless woman in Orange County was arrested after a forestry employee allegedly witnessed her setting fires in a wooded area.

In Flagler County, the "Cowpen Fire" has burned approximately 250 acres and is now 90% contained. Officials say there are currently no threats to homes or businesses.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released full details on what caused the patrol car fire in Palm Bay, nor have they confirmed whether the blaze at the homeless camp was intentional or accidental. The circumstances around the arrest of the homeless woman in Orange County also remain under investigation.

Moreover, officials have not identified how many of the nearly 20 recent wildfires can be definitively traced back to homeless camps, despite repeated implications.

The backstory:

Central Florida has faced a rash of wildfires in recent weeks, with brush fires springing up across multiple counties. As fire risks rise amid dry conditions and warm temperatures, attention has turned to transient populations and the dangers associated with outdoor living — including open flames and campfires.

City and county leaders are now proactively working with fire departments and forestry officials to address the root causes. This includes clearing out homeless encampments — a move that has ignited both logistical challenges and public concern.

Big picture view:

As wildfires become more frequent and harder to contain, local leaders are forced to juggle emergency response, fire prevention, and the humanitarian needs of unhoused populations. The fires, while concerning, also highlight deeper issues such as housing insecurity and resource gaps in urban and rural fire management.

Clearing out camps as a preemptive tactic has sparked debate — balancing public safety with compassion. Leaders from multiple jurisdictions are coordinating across city, county, and state lines in an effort to minimize damage during the peak of fire season.

What they're saying:

In Orange County, a homeless woman was arrested when a department of forestry employee claimed he saw her setting fires in the woods.

"It's always in the back of our minds. We obviously have resources ready to fight the forest fires. We have our partners with other county fire departments, state resources ready to go and ready to mobilize. Here in the City of Orlando we have brush fire trucks that can respond to wooded areas and put out the wildfires," said Orlando Fire Dept. District Chief Raphael Ferreira.

Community leaders around Central Florida are trying to get ahead of these kinds of fires.

"One thing about Melbourne is we are constantly cleaning up these homeless camps because fires are started," said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey. "We have an amazing fire department where we have a massive response and, again, a lot of that has to do with communication, letting people know, and preventing the fires from starting."

