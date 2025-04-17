Viera High School teacher arrested on strangulation charge, deputies say

The Brief Brevard County teacher Samuel Davison was arrested on a charge of domestic battery by strangulation, deputies said. A school district spokesperson said the Viera High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave.



A Central Florida teacher was taken to jail for allegedly strangling a woman over the weekend.

Samuel Davison, 33, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery by strangulation, according to an arrest affidavit.

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is in a dangerous or abusive situation, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7. You can call 1-800-799-SAFE anytime or text "START" to 88788.

What happened?

What we know:

On Sunday, Brevard County deputies responded to a battery report at The Artisan at Viera apartments in Melbourne.

They spoke with the victim, a woman who reported that Davison had forcibly pulled her into the bathroom, thrown her to the floor, and straddled her while placing both hands around her neck and choking her, according to the arrest affidavit.

Booking photo of Samuel Davison (Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

The woman also stated that Davison repeatedly opened and closed the bathroom door on her right arm.

Deputies noted that she had injuries consistent with her account of the incident.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the battery were not disclosed, but deputies said that the victim was trying to get her cell phone and router back from Davison while he was in the bathroom before the alleged attack happened.

Teacher placed on administrative leave

What they're saying:

Brevard Public Schools spokesperson, Yvette Cruz, released the following statement following Davison's arrest:

"We are aware of an incident which led to the arrest of a teacher at Viera High School. The teacher in question has been placed on administrative leave while law enforcement conducts their investigation. We take the safety of all students and employees seriously. The allegations are very unsettling, and we’ll be closely following the police investigation."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: