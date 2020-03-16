Central Florida schools will distribute free meals for students and here's where to get them
ORLANDO, Fla. - All Florida public school students will be out of the classroom until March 30 due to coronavirus concerns, which can be difficult for some parents who will need to cover the costs of daycare. To help with this, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services got the green light to allow schools to provide meals during the closures. It is up to each district to decide how they will distribute meals.
Several districts have announced their plans for distributing the meals and they can be found below.
SEMINOLE COUNTY
Seminole County Public Schools said that they will provide free breakfast and lunch for its students, 18-years-old and younger, during the extended school closure period of March 23 through March 27.
The following locations will distribute food:
- Casselberry Elementary: 1075 Crystal Bowl Circle, Casselberry, Florida 32707
- English Estates Elementary: 299 Oxford Road, Fern Park, Florida 32730
- Midway Elementary: 2368 Brisson Avenue, Sanford, Florida 32771
- Pine Crest Elementary: 405 W. 27th Street, Sanford, Florida 32773
- Spring Lake Elementary: 695 Orange Avenue, Altamonte Springs, Florida 32714
- Wicklow Elementary: 100 Placid Lake Drive, Sanford, Florida 32773
- Winter Springs Elementary: 701 W. S.R. 434, Winter Springs, Florida 32708
Meals can be picked up at any of those locations between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the car loop of each school site, they said. District staff will distribute the food directly into vehicles upon arrival. Walkers or bike riders can also receive meals.
VOLUSIA COUNTY
Volusia County Schools said that they will be providing free breakfast and lunch for its students, 18-years-old and younger, during the extended school closure period of March 23 through March 27.
The following locations will distribute food:
- Tomoka Elementary School: 999 Old Tomoka Road, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
- Osceola Elementary School: 100 Osceola Avenue, Ormond Beach, FL 32176
- Mainland High School: 1255 W. International Speedway Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
- Campbell Middle School: 625 South Keech Street, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
- Hinson Middle School: 1860 North Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32117
- Champion Elementary School: 921 Tournament Drive, Daytona Beach, FL 32124
- South Daytona Elementary School: 600 Elizabeth Place, South Daytona, FL 32119
- Port Orange Elementary School: 402 Dunlawton Avenue, Port Orange, FL 32127
- Spruce Creek Elementary School: 642 Taylor Road, Port Orange, FL 32127
- Chisholm Elementary School: 557 Ronnoc Lane, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
- Indian River Elementary School: 650 Roberts Road, Edgewater, FL 32141
- Taylor Middle/High School: 100 East Washington Avenue, Pierson, FL 32180
- McInnis Elementary School: 5175 US Highway 17, DeLeon Springs, FL 32130
- Citrus Grove Elementary School: 729 Hazen Road, DeLand, Fl 32720
- DeLand High School: 800 North Hill Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724
- Starke Elementary School: 730 South Parsons Avenue, DeLand, FL 32720
- Southwestern Middle School: 605 West New Hampshire Avenue, DeLand, FL 32720
- Freedom Elementary School: 1395 S. Blue Lake Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724
- Volusia Pines Elementary School: 500 Kicklighter Road, Lake Helen, FL 32744
- Orange City Elementary School: 555 East University Avenue, Orange City, FL 32763
- River Springs Middle School: 900 W. Ohio Avenue, Orange City, FL 32763
- Galaxy Middle School: 2400 Eustace Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
- Spirit Elementary School: 1500 Meadowlark Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
- Pride Elementary School: 1100 Learning Lane, Deltona, FL 32738
- Deltona Middle School: 250 Enterprise Road, Deltona, FL 32725
- Osteen Elementary School: 500 Doyle Road, Osteen, FL 32764
They said meals can be picked up in the parent loop of each school site listed. District staff will distribute the meals directly into the vehicle that pull in. Those who are walking or bike riders will be handed their meals.
LAKE COUNTY
Lake County Schools said that they will provide free breakfast and lunch to its students, 18-years-old and younger, during the extended school closure period of March 23 through March 27.
The following locations will distribute food:
- Beverly Shores Elementary: 1108 W. Griffin Road, Leesburg 34748
- Eustis Heights Elementary: 250 W. Atwater Avenue, Eustis 32726
- Groveland Elementary: 930 Parkwood Street, Groveland 34736
- Grassy Lake Elementary: 13636 Education Avenue, Minneola 34715
- Lost Lake Elementary: 1901 Johns Lake Road, Clermont 34711
Meals can be picked up at any of those locations between 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. in the car loop of each school site. District staff will distribute the food. If you are in a vehicle, they will give it to you directly there, while walkers and bike riders will be handed the meals. Students must be present to receive the meals and parents cannot pick up the meals without them.
POLK COUNTY
Polk County Schools said that they will provide lunches to children 18-years-old and younger between Tuesday and Friday this week. Distribution sites will be open between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on those days.
The following locations will distribute food:
- Alta Vista Elementary
- Alturas Elementary
- Bartow Middle
- Ben Hill Griffin
- Caldwell Elementary
- Chain of Lakes Elementary
- Churchwell Elementary
- Citrus Ridge Elementary
- Crystal Lake Elementary
- Dundee Elementary
- Eagle Lake Elementary
- Eastside Elementary
- Highlands Grove Elementary
- Horizons Elementary
- Inwood Elementary
- Lake Alfred Elementary
- Laurel Elementary
- Lewis Elementary
- Loughman Oaks Elementary
- McLaughlin Middle
- Padgett Elementary
- Palmetto Elementary
- Polk City Elementary
- Purcell Elementary
- R. Bruce Wagner Elementary
- Rochelle School of the Arts
- Scott Lake Elementary
- Sleepy Hill Middle
- Southwest Middle
- Spessard Holland Elementary
- Tenoroc High
- Wahneta Elementary
Children must be present to receive a meal. They will be distributed directly to you, so if you are driving a car, you will not have to exit your vehicle. For those who do not have a vehicle, a walk-up section will be created, they said.
FOX 35 News will update this story as more districts announce how they will distribute food.
