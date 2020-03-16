Central Florida schools will distribute free meals for students and here's where to get them

article

All Florida public school students will be out of the classroom until March 30 due to coronavirus concerns, which can be difficult for some parents who will need to cover the costs of daycare. To help with this, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services got the green light to allow schools to provide meals during the closures. It is up to each district to decide how they will distribute meals.

Several districts have announced their plans for distributing the meals and they can be found below.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Seminole County Public Schools said that they will provide free breakfast and lunch for its students, 18-years-old and younger, during the extended school closure period of March 23 through March 27.

The following locations will distribute food:

Casselberry Elementary: 1075 Crystal Bowl Circle, Casselberry, Florida 32707

English Estates Elementary: 299 Oxford Road, Fern Park, Florida 32730

Midway Elementary: 2368 Brisson Avenue, Sanford, Florida 32771

Pine Crest Elementary: 405 W. 27th Street, Sanford, Florida 32773

Spring Lake Elementary: 695 Orange Avenue, Altamonte Springs, Florida 32714

Wicklow Elementary: 100 Placid Lake Drive, Sanford, Florida 32773

Winter Springs Elementary: 701 W. S.R. 434, Winter Springs, Florida 32708

Meals can be picked up at any of those locations between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the car loop of each school site, they said. District staff will distribute the food directly into vehicles upon arrival. Walkers or bike riders can also receive meals.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Volusia County Schools said that they will be providing free breakfast and lunch for its students, 18-years-old and younger, during the extended school closure period of March 23 through March 27.

The following locations will distribute food:

Tomoka Elementary School: 999 Old Tomoka Road, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Osceola Elementary School: 100 Osceola Avenue, Ormond Beach, FL 32176

Mainland High School: 1255 W. International Speedway Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Campbell Middle School: 625 South Keech Street, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Hinson Middle School: 1860 North Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Champion Elementary School: 921 Tournament Drive, Daytona Beach, FL 32124

South Daytona Elementary School: 600 Elizabeth Place, South Daytona, FL 32119

Port Orange Elementary School: 402 Dunlawton Avenue, Port Orange, FL 32127

Spruce Creek Elementary School: 642 Taylor Road, Port Orange, FL 32127

Chisholm Elementary School: 557 Ronnoc Lane, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Indian River Elementary School: 650 Roberts Road, Edgewater, FL 32141

Taylor Middle/High School: 100 East Washington Avenue, Pierson, FL 32180

McInnis Elementary School: 5175 US Highway 17, DeLeon Springs, FL 32130

Citrus Grove Elementary School: 729 Hazen Road, DeLand, Fl 32720

DeLand High School: 800 North Hill Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724

Starke Elementary School: 730 South Parsons Avenue, DeLand, FL 32720

Southwestern Middle School: 605 West New Hampshire Avenue, DeLand, FL 32720

Freedom Elementary School: 1395 S. Blue Lake Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724

Volusia Pines Elementary School: 500 Kicklighter Road, Lake Helen, FL 32744

Orange City Elementary School: 555 East University Avenue, Orange City, FL 32763

River Springs Middle School: 900 W. Ohio Avenue, Orange City, FL 32763

Galaxy Middle School: 2400 Eustace Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725

Spirit Elementary School: 1500 Meadowlark Drive, Deltona, FL 32725

Pride Elementary School: 1100 Learning Lane, Deltona, FL 32738

Deltona Middle School: 250 Enterprise Road, Deltona, FL 32725

Osteen Elementary School: 500 Doyle Road, Osteen, FL 32764

They said meals can be picked up in the parent loop of each school site listed. District staff will distribute the meals directly into the vehicle that pull in. Those who are walking or bike riders will be handed their meals.

LAKE COUNTY

Lake County Schools said that they will provide free breakfast and lunch to its students, 18-years-old and younger, during the extended school closure period of March 23 through March 27.

The following locations will distribute food:

Beverly Shores Elementary: 1108 W. Griffin Road, Leesburg 34748

Eustis Heights Elementary: 250 W. Atwater Avenue, Eustis 32726

Groveland Elementary: 930 Parkwood Street, Groveland 34736

Grassy Lake Elementary: 13636 Education Avenue, Minneola 34715

Lost Lake Elementary: 1901 Johns Lake Road, Clermont 34711

Meals can be picked up at any of those locations between 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. in the car loop of each school site. District staff will distribute the food. If you are in a vehicle, they will give it to you directly there, while walkers and bike riders will be handed the meals. Students must be present to receive the meals and parents cannot pick up the meals without them.

POLK COUNTY

Polk County Schools said that they will provide lunches to children 18-years-old and younger between Tuesday and Friday this week. Distribution sites will be open between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on those days.

The following locations will distribute food:

Alta Vista Elementary

Alturas Elementary

Bartow Middle

Ben Hill Griffin

Caldwell Elementary

Chain of Lakes Elementary

Churchwell Elementary

Citrus Ridge Elementary

Crystal Lake Elementary

Dundee Elementary

Eagle Lake Elementary

Eastside Elementary

Highlands Grove Elementary

Horizons Elementary

Inwood Elementary

Lake Alfred Elementary

Laurel Elementary

Lewis Elementary

Loughman Oaks Elementary

McLaughlin Middle

Padgett Elementary

Palmetto Elementary

Polk City Elementary

Purcell Elementary

R. Bruce Wagner Elementary

Rochelle School of the Arts

Scott Lake Elementary

Sleepy Hill Middle

Southwest Middle

Spessard Holland Elementary

Tenoroc High

Wahneta Elementary

Children must be present to receive a meal. They will be distributed directly to you, so if you are driving a car, you will not have to exit your vehicle. For those who do not have a vehicle, a walk-up section will be created, they said.

FOX 35 News will update this story as more districts announce how they will distribute food.

