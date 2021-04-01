Central Florida school district to offer vaccines to students 16+
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake County Schools announced it will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all its employees and students age 16 and older at its high schools.
Vaccinations will begin next week.
Parents or legal guardians must accompany minor students ages 16 and 17 who want to get the vaccine.
Doses will be given as scheduled:
Eustis High School from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- 1st dose on April 5th
- 2nd dose on April 26th
South Lake High School from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- 1st dose on April 6th
- 2nd dose on April 27th
Leesburg High School from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- 1st dose on April 6th
- 2nd dose on April 27th
Lake Minneola High School from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- 1st dose on April 7th
- 2nd dose on April 28th
Tavares High School from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- 1st dose on April 8th
- 2nd dose on April 29th
Lake County is the first Central Florida school district to offer vaccinations at its schools.