Central Florida rabbi reacts to Iran missile attack on Israel

Iran launched rockets over Israel on Tuesday, forcing millions of Israeli civilians to seek shelter in bomb shelters.

More than 6,500 miles away, the Jewish community in Orlando is feeling the impact of this brazen attack.

"An attack today by Iran is a wake-up call. The wake-up call is now we're dealing directly with the head of the snake," said Rabbi Yosef Konikov of Chabad of South Orlando. "Terrorists live on and feed off each other with this hatred and desire to murder. Good things could be contagious, too. I think it's really important that we shouldn’t just be quiet."

The attack comes during one of the most significant times of the year for people of the Jewish faith — Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

"One of the rabbis that works here at Chabad, his brother was at the airport trying to fly somewhere for the holiday, and at the airport, he ends up in the [bomb] shelter," Konikov said.

During times of unrest, the rabbi emphasized the importance of maintaining faith.

"We believe that God protects the land of Israel. There’s actually a verse in the Bible that says from the beginning of the year to the end of the year, His eyes are upon the land," Konikov explained.

Chabad of South Orlando is providing a safe space free from hate, and local law enforcement is stepping up to protect that peace.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX 35 that the agency is increasing patrols in areas of religious significance, such as mosques, synagogues, and schools.

In a statement, the agency said in part:

"We stand with all members of our community and will do what we can to make everyone feel safe. We will continue to work with all law enforcement agencies in Orange County to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors, and we are always on standby to assist our law enforcement partners when requested."

When asked about the increased police presence, Rabbi Konikov said, "It’s always important to be vigilant and always to be aware of what’s going on in the world, because you never know who’s here and who’s looking for an opportunity."

For those struggling with the distressing images coming out of Israel, Rabbi Konikov said his door is always open. He also extended an invitation to the community to attend Chabad of South Orlando's Rosh Hashanah service at 6 p.m. on Thursday, noting that you don’t have to be Jewish to attend.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: