Republican Randy Fine wins Florida's 6th congressional district race, defeating Democrat Josh Weil

The Brief Republican Randy Fine won Florida’s 6th Congressional District special election, defeating Democrat Josh Weil despite being vastly outspent. The race, heavily funded by national Democrats, failed to flip the deep-red district that backed Trump by over 30 points. Fine’s victory reinforces Republican dominance in the area and highlights Trump’s continued influence.



Republican state Sen. Randy Fine won a special election Tuesday for Florida’s 6th Congressional District, defeating Democratic challenger Josh Weil.

‘This is a district to watch heading into 2026’

What we know:

Despite facing criticism from within his own party over campaign struggles, Randy Fine secured victory in a district that overwhelmingly supported former President Donald Trump in 2020.

Weil, who raised nearly $9 million — far surpassing Fine’s $1 million — fell short in his bid to flip the seat. The race gained national attention due to the large financial investment from Democrats and the seat’s significance as one of the first major congressional contests under Trump’s new administration.

What we don't know:

While Fine emerged victorious, questions remain about whether the Republican Party will address concerns over his fundraising challenges and intraparty criticism. It is also unclear how Fine’s victory will shape his role in Congress and whether he will align closely with Trump’s policy priorities.

Additionally, the Democratic Party must assess whether the significant financial backing for Weil was a miscalculation or if it signals a broader strategy for challenging Republican strongholds in future elections.

The backstory:

The race was triggered by former Rep. Mike Waltz vacating the seat to become Trump’s national security adviser. Fine, a state legislator since 2016, entered the race with Trump’s endorsement but faced skepticism over his campaign’s ability to counter Weil’s massive financial advantage. Fine is also from Brevard County, which is not part of the congressional district.

Weil’s campaign capitalized on Democratic frustration with Trump’s administration, hoping to energize voters in a deep-red district. Despite the heavy investment, the district’s long-standing Republican lean proved too difficult to overcome.

Big picture view:

Fine’s victory cements Florida’s 6th District as a reliably Republican stronghold, dealing a blow to Democratic hopes of making early gains in the 2025 election cycle. The result underscores the continued influence of Trump’s endorsement in GOP primaries and special elections. For Democrats, the loss raises questions about the effectiveness of national spending strategies in deeply conservative areas and whether anti-Trump sentiment alone is enough to shift voting patterns.

What they're saying:

"We always knew this was going to be a tough race, but the voters of District 6 sent a clear message that they want strong conservative leadership in Washington," Fine said in his victory speech. "With President Trump’s support, we are ready to fight for Florida’s values."

Weil acknowledged his defeat but defended the Democratic push in the race.

"This campaign was about standing up to the chaos in Washington and giving people a real choice," he said. "While we came up short, the energy we built won’t go away."

A national Republican strategist who had raised concerns about Fine’s fundraising struggles reacted to the win, saying, "At the end of the day, money only goes so far. This district was always going to be a Republican seat, and Fine had the right message to hold the line."

Political expert John Hanley, a professor at the University of Central Florida, joined FOX 35 to discuss the outcome.

"Republicans will be breathing a sigh of relief," Hanley said. "This is a district with a 14-point Republican advantage that went 64-34 for Trump in November. The polling showed it closer than that, but Fine held on. They’ll be happy to have kept this seat and preserved their margin in the House."

The influx of national Democratic money fueled speculation about a potential upset.

"When a party loses the presidency, its supporters look for ways to push back," Hanley said. "A lot of small-dollar donations went to Weil, and Democrats saw an opportunity to flip a seat in a solidly Republican district."

Fine, who has served in the Florida Legislature since 2016, gained attention for his staunch conservative positions and controversies in the state Capitol. Hanley suggested his reputation may have contributed to the unexpectedly close margin.

"Fine has some notoriety from his time in the legislature, and that may have weighed against him," Hanley said. "Democrats were energized, but late Republican support helped secure the win."

With the midterm elections approaching, analysts are watching this race for broader implications. Hanley said the narrow victory signals that Fine could face a competitive rematch in 2026.

"For Fine to win by just seven or eight points against a political newcomer like Weil means Republicans may need to support him more in the next cycle," he said. "This is a district to watch heading into 2026."

Fine’s victory keeps Florida’s 6th District in Republican hands, but Hanley noted the result could indicate a shift worth monitoring.

"The key question is whether this was a district-specific issue with Fine or a sign of a broader Democratic surge," he said.

