Central Florida prepares for Spring Break, expects big crowds

Central Florida is expected to be very busy for Spring Break.

Some of the attractions FOX 35 News spoke to said this is a huge deal for them. This time last year, the pandemic was just beginning.

We interviewed a few who are already in the area for Spring Break.

"There’s a really big snowstorm happening in Denver this weekend, like two to four feet," vacationer Sarah Lanckriete said. "So, we decided we needed to get out and get to Florida."

Central Florida’s theme parks will be busy. All of the park reservations at Disney World are booked through the end of the month.

We found people taking advantage of other Central Florida attractions, like Icon Park.

"We’re really excited that people are coming out and enjoying the major theme parks, so much so that many of those theme parks are reaching capacity this early in the season," Icon Park Vice President of Sales and Marketing John Goodman said.

Icon Park is running specials for locals and tourists who may not be spending time at the theme parks.

Fun Spot also said they’re expecting lots of guests.

The attractions said this will help, because this time last year, they were closing because of the pandemic.

"We are very pleased to be working very closely with the county, the state, and the CDC following all of the guidelines," Goodman said.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has a message for Spring Breakers who come into town. He said they are expected to follow the county’s mask mandate and CDC guidelines while they’re here.

