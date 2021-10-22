Central Florida police officer goes the 'extra mile' to bring back Publix scooter

article

One Tavares police officer went the "extra mile" to bring a Publix scooter home.

Tavares police posted on its Facebook page about Officer Justice.

Officials said "a couple individuals decided to 'test' the battery life of one of the electric scooters from Publix. They managed to drive it to the area of Woodlea Road before our very own Officer Justice used his eagle eye vision and spotted them."

The post said Publix decided not to prosecute, but Officer Justice had to drive it all the way back to Publix.

The Facebook post did feature some fun hashtags, like "#wheresourcomplementarypubsubs" "jkjkjk" for making sure the scooter got back to where it needed to be.