Central Florida pastor seeks information about the murder of his daughter

article

A community activist and his family are speaking out about his daughter’s murder.

It’s was an emotional day for the family of Renisha Lee. She would have turned 28 on Monday.

Deputies say six months ago she was gunned down inside her home at the Palms Mobile Home Park off Orange Blossom Trail.

Pastor Stovelleo Stovall comforted his wife, Renee, as they spoke about their humble and loving daughter and the need to find the person who killed her.

Renee Stovall said, "Closure will not bring my daughter back, but at least I’ll know that she, that she would have justice."

Pastor Stovall has marched against violence throughout the years, but he never thought he’d be asking for the public’s help after his own daughter was murdered.

Advertisement

"We have everybody in the nation on one accord, all race on one accord saying black lives matter. But my question is, 'Does it really matter to the black lives? Does it really matter?' We must come together and stop the killing of one another."

The couple says they’ve gotten tips about the murder from people, but it’s been frustrating because no one’s been willing to talk to authorities. They have a message for the killer.

"Turn yourself in. I’ll turn you in. You don’t have a conscience to say you're sorry to the family to myself? Cause we know you didn’t mean that. Not to her. We know this, we know this."

As deputies continue to investigate, the Stovall's believe Renisha was not the intended target.

"It was a murder, but that’s not who they were shooting at."

They hope a $5,000 reward leading to the arrest of the killer will convince someone to talk.

Pastor Stovall said, "Black lives must truly matter, but we must all come together and stop the killing among each other."

If you have any information about the murder, call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.