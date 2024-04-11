Orlando, Central Florida radar: Track when strong storms will move into your area

Thursday has been declared a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day due to a line of strong to severe storms that will roll in this afternoon in Central Florida.

Potential Storm Impacts

Storm threats could include damaging wind gusts past 60 mph. In northern Florida toward the Georgia border, there will be an outside chance for a tornado and hail.

