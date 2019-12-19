Central Florida native revealed as the 'Fox', wins season 2 of 'The Masked Singer'

article

Central Florida native Wayne Brady was revealed as the last singer standing, walking away the winner of season 2 of FOX's 'The Masked Singer' Wednesday night.

Brady was revealed as the popular fox character during the finale which left him, flamingo and rottweiler as the top 3.

With judges Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nick Cannon as the finale’s emcee, Fox performed Otis Redding’s “Try a Little Tenderness.”

Cannon called the fox’s performance “the greatest musical performance in television history.” Brady began his musical career in Orlando.

At 16, Brady started performing in community theater and at the downtown Orlando improv troupe SAK Comedy Lab. He attended Dr. Phillips High School where he graduated in 1989. In 1990, he enrolled at the University of Miami.

Flamingo then gave her best “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner, followed by rottweiler’s “Alive” by Sia.

Flamingo was the first finalist sent home, with almost all of the judges correctly guessing actress, singer and “The Real” co-host Adrienne Bailon. Runner-up went to rottweiler, who was revealed to be

“American Idol” season 5 contestant Chris Daughtry — who none of the judges guessed correctly.

Fox walked away with season 2’s Golden Mask, revealed to be actor, singer and comedian Wayne Brady.

Brady called the experience “one of the most amazing roller coasters that just kept going up.”

“I was funny as the fox, I could dance as the fox, I sang as the fox, so I was Wayne as the fox,” he said after the unmasking.

Brady said he was in “shock” about the win.

“This has been the coolest, most amazing, most touching, most challenging, weirdest — and I host ‘Let’s Make a Deal.’ But, God, I mean, really I’m gonna take this with me forever,” Brady said on stage.

“The Masked Singer” season 3 premieres Feb. 2, 2020 after the Super Bowl on FOX.



