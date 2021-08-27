Central Florida man wins $2 million on scratch-off on 53rd birthday

article

A Brevard County man celebrated his 53rd birthday as a millionaire after winning $2 million on a lucky scratch-off ticket.

Walter Brooken, of Cocoa, claimed a $2 million top prize from the $2,000,000 50X CASHWORD Scratch-Off game.

TRENDING: ‘Baby shark?’ Video shows fin approaching girl swimming along shore

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,760,000.

Brooken purchased his winning ticket from Five Points Pharmacy and Wellness, located at 1108 Lake Drive in Cocoa.

TRENDING: Venomous puss caterpillars return to Central Florida

The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket cost Brooken $10.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.