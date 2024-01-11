Central Florida man accused of participating in Jan. 6 riot

Another central Florida resident has been arrested in connection to the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Photographs show half-brothers David and Dillon Homol taking part in the "Stop the Steal" rally at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. Stills from officer-worn body cameras then show the brothers at the Capitol’s restricted perimeter on the West Front.

Dillon Homol was arrested in 2021. According to federal documents, he pleaded guilty to one charge and was convicted at trial of additional charges.

David Homol, of Umatilla, was arrested on Wednesday.

Photos show Homol in a black helmet, holding an American flag attached to a PVC pipe. In stills, it appears that Homol is striking law enforcement officers with the pipe.

According to documents, a text message sent to Dillon Homol three days before the riot read: "I like a stick of schedule 40 PVC. Can be used as a weapon."

David Homol is now charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses.

He’s scheduled to make his first appearance in district court; a date has not yet been released.

In the three years since the riot, more than 1200 people have been charged for crimes related to the breach at the U.S. Capitol. More than 440 of those people were charged with assaulting or impeding a law enforcement officer – a felony offense.