Central Florida malls, outlets see crowds as Black Friday nears

The malls and outlets in Central Florida were bustling over the weekend, suggesting that the region could see a busy Black Friday.

On Sunday, a video showed shoppers flocking to the Orlando Premium Outlets.

They are expected to fill up again on Monday, especially as some schools are out for the Thanksgiving week holiday and some shoppers get a jump on Black Friday sales.

However, with CDC guidelines in place, there may be some concerns about shopping crowds, especially indoors.

FOX 35 spoke with a local health official who said that Florida's upward trend in cases is concerning but there's a difference between spiking and trending. Dr. Todd Husty said that unlike other parts of the United States, Florida is not spiking.

"The reason why is the majority of us are wearing masks and social distancing. Problem is, a minority of us -- enough of a minority to keep this thing going -- are not doing the right things," Dr. Husty explained.

Several stores at the outlet mall are offering curbside pickup for shoppers who do not feel comfortable inside stores. Shoppers can also order things online.

"I know it's really fun to go out shopping, but how much risk are you willing to take? If you live with your grandparents, maybe you shouldn't take that much risk," Dr. Husty added.

He also recommends that you leave a store and try to come back later if it is too crowded.

