Florida attractions ranked among the best travel experiences in the world: report

Central Florida has been recognized as a beacon for travel experiences and attractions, according to a new study from Tripadvisor.

In a list of the top 10 travel experiences in the nation, Florida is ranked as the eighth-best with Crystal River's Swim with Manatees excursion. In the same list, a whopping 12 Central Florida attractions are ranked this year.

Below are the attractions that made it into the ranks, separated into two categories:

Tours and activities:

The Outta Control Magic Comedy Dinner Show, Orlando - No. 4 family-friendly experience in the U.S. and No. 13 in the world

St. Augustine's Wine, Cocktail and Food Experience – No. 11 food & culinary experience in the U.S.

Corks & Forks Culinary Tour, St. Augustine – No. 7 wine experience in the U.S.

Stetson Mansion, DeLand – No. 8 top attraction in the U.S.

#1 Mangrove Tunnel, Manatee & Dolphin Kayak Tour Fin Expeditions of Cocoa Beach! – No. 13 top experience in the U.S.

Amusement and water parks:

Universal's Islands of Adventure – No. 3 amusement & water park in the U.S. and No. 16 in the world

Fun Spot America, Kissimmee – No. 4 amusement & water park in the U.S. and No. 17 in the world

Magic Kingdom Park – No. 5 amusement & water park in the U.S.

Universal Studios Florida – No. 8 amusement & water park in the U.S.

Legoland Florida Resort, Winter Haven – No. 10 amusement & water park in the U.S.

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park – No. 12 amusement & water park in the U.S.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios – No. 14 amusement & water park in the U.S.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Masked visitors take a ride on The Incredible Hulk Coaster at Universal's Islands of Adventure during its official reopening on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Tripadvisor came up with these results by analyzing 12 months' worth of review data from millions of travelers across the world.

"Experiences turn travelers into adventurers, connecting them with the local community and giving them unforgettable stories for years to come," said Kate Urquhart, the General Manager of experiences at Tripadvisor.

Click here to check out the full list of rankings.