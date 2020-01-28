Central Florida inmates sew pouches for orphaned baby kangaroos in Australia

article

Inmates at the Seminole County jail are lending a helping hand to the baby kangaroos in Australia after the devastating wildfires.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of some of the men who are working on "joey pouches" for the orphaned kangaroos.

"Our O-Pod inmates are making 'joey pouches' for baby kangaroos orphaned during the devastating Australian wildfires," the Sheriff's Office said. "Joeys spend nine months in their mother's pouches which are essential to their development. Some pouches have a strap attached for rescue workers to wear while carrying the baby kangaroos. Keep up the good work!"

The country has been plagued with massive wildfires over several weeks that have killed koalas, kangaroos, wallabies, and other animals. Experts estimate over 1 billion animals are feared dead.

According to FOX News, an unprecedented fire season has claimed at least 33 lives since September, destroyed more than 3,000 homes and razed more than 26.2 million acres."

More than 170 U.S. firefighters are in Australia to help put out the wildfires.

