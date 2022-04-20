Central Florida in for days-long stretch of beautiful weather

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 80 degrees

Tomorrow’s forecast low: 64 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

No real weather concerns on land today. Beautiful returns to the area, very much like just yesterday. High temps inland head for the 80 degree mark with pleasant breezes from the east all day long. Skies are mostly sunny. Any "hazards" will be confined to the Atlantic coastal waters with elevated seas continuing.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Picture perfect at the theme parks today. Comfy highs near 80-degrees, breezy and mostly sunny.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Beach weather looks decent locally. It will be quite windy but, the sun will be on our side. Surf continues building today as increasing ocean swell and gusty breezes combine forces. Rip currents will be an issue especially as tides drop out low. Tides will fall after 12pm at all area beaches.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Great weather holds for the region through and into the weekend. Highs will gradually head back into the 80s, Easterly breezes will continue. A few showers might return for the weekend but as of right now coverage looks very low and around 20-percent.

