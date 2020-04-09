Central Florida farm selling blueberries, essential items online

Blueberries are currently ripening on the vines as the harvest season is underway.

Lake Catherine Blueberries in Groveland is actually selling blueberries online as coronavirus is keeping people from picking them off the vine themselves.

In addition, the Central Florida farm is selling essential items, like toilet paper, paper products, and hand sanitizer.

Once you place your order online, you items will be available for curbside pickup.

To place an order, visit the Lake Catherine Farms website.

