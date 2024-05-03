Central Florida family achieves rare feat with 4 valedictorian daughters

A Central Florida family is on the verge of making history as all four of their daughters clinch the title of valedictorian in their respective high school classes.

With nearly 25,000 high schools across the nation, the competition for the valedictorian spot is fierce. Each year, only 25,000 high school students out of the 17.3 million in the country ascend to the top of their class. So, what are the odds of having four daughters all achieve this feat? It is astoundingly rare, with a probability of one in 11 billion.

Tracey Rendina, a math teacher with over three decades of experience at Astronaut High School and a mother of four girls, expressed disbelief at the statistical improbability of having all her daughters excel academically.

"The statistical chance just of having four girls is so minor," said the girls' mother, Tracey Rendina. "Like that's beyond even reason."

Her three oldest daughters — Mikayla, Elisa, and Taylor — have already graduated as valedictorians of their respective classes, boasting impressive GPAs that reflect their dedication and hard work. Now, their youngest, Ryleigh, is poised to join her sisters as a valedictorian this May.

"I was like, 'Well, I have to. There's really no other option,'" Ryleigh Rendina shared, acknowledging the pressure to continue the family legacy of academic excellence.

And spoiler alert: she did it. Ryleigh earned the valedictorian title, much to the pride and joy of her father, Mike Rendina, who commended her hard work and determination.

"I wasn't surprised; I was proud," he said of Ryleigh. "I knew she worked hard."

So, what's the secret behind the Rendina family's remarkable success? According to Mike, it's all about showing up for their daughters, providing unwavering support, and instilling values of resilience and determination.

"Just being there, being involved, picking them up when they fall down, you know, making sure," he added.

Ryleigh and Taylor credited their parents' support as instrumental in their success, emphasizing the importance of always striving for their best.

"They always, like, constantly, pushing us to always do our best in everything," Taylor told us.

Even with their mother being a teacher, the girls found their journey to academic success challenging but rewarding.

"I was probably tougher on them than everyone else in the class," Mom said.

Ultimately, it's not just their academic achievements that define the Rendina sisters; it's their character, resilience, and unwavering support for each other that set them apart.

"You never have to tell somebody how good you are. If you really are, they already know," Tracey added.

Their father said his daughters have been their best, even when they fail.

"It's when they had bad games, when they struggled, that we went out and got ice cream. When I hugged them and told them, you know, I love them, and 'Good job! I know you worked hard, and let's learn from this,'"

As they navigate life's challenges, one thing remains constant: their unwavering bond as a family, which drives them to surpass even the most improbable odds.