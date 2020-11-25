Central Florida deputies deliver hot Thanksgiving meals to residents

article

Deputies in Orange County made the day of several residents across the county on Wednesday, delivering hot Thanksgiving meals to them.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office posted about the deliveries on their Twitter page.

One of their afternoon stops included Mrs. Jenkins on the east side of the county.

"We were happy to bring her and her husband a hot meal ahead of the holiday and even more thrilled to bring a smile to her face with our visit," the deputies said.

The deputies also paid a visit to 96-year-old WWII veteran Roy.

They said that he was "thrilled to tell old war stories to our deputies who brought him a hot meal for Thanksgiving. Both Roy and all four of his brothers served our country & yet he was humbled by our deputy's gesture today. It was our honor Roy!"

Deputy Jacob Snavely went on to visit the Lockhart community on the west side of Orange County, delivering more hot Thanksgiving meals.

"He brought them welcomed company and a hot meal for Thanksgiving! Great work," the Sheriff's Office said.

