Low tire pressure amid Florida cold? Here's how to fix it, why it happens

Have you checked your tire pressure today? Chances are your car's tire pressure decreased due to the cold front stretching through Central Florida this week.

Low temperatures mean low tire pressure. When that first real cold snap hits like this one, you might notice a little orange light pop up on your dashboard indicating a tire pressure warning. It is not a big deal, just physics.

How does cold air lower tire pressure?

Cold air makes the air inside your tires contract, which lowers the pressure.

On average, you lose about one pound of pressure for every ten degrees the temperature falls, so a twenty degree drop can mean two pounds gone. In our case, temps dropped from the 80s to the 30s, which can result in a roughly five-pound loss.

That represents about 15% percent of your tire pressure and is likely to trip your sensor. It may even make your tires look visually slightly low. If you see that light, do not ignore it, but do not panic either.

Central Florida reached new record lows on Nov. 11. It's lower than the previous record set in 1952.

Record-breaking cold weather

Tuesday morning, temperatures dropped to the high 30s – 37° by 5 a.m. – and rose to 40° by 9 a.m.

Today's high of 57° will be around 22 degrees below our average high of 79°. A high of 57° will also break our previous record cold high of 61° set back in 1913.

Warm weather will begin to return throughout the week with Thursday and Friday predicted to peak around the mid 70s and then the low 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

Is it safe to drive with low tire pressure?

Low tire pressure shouldn't be ignored, Firestone Complete Auto Care said.

According to Firestone, having low tire pressure can lead to these three issues:

Increased stopping time: Underinflated tires can increase braking time and skid more easily on wet pavement.

Poor fuel economy: Underinflated tires can lower gas mileage by about 0.2% for every 1 PSI drop in the average pressure of all tires, the U.S. Department of Energy said.

Decreased tire lifespan: Under-inflation can decrease the lifespan of your tires and make them more vulnerable to damage—all leading to you having to buy more tires, more often.

Having normal air pressure promotes road safety, optimizes tire performance, extends tire tread life, improves fuel economy, handling, cornering, steering and stability while driving, Discount Tire said.

How to read your tire pressure?

In the vehicle's owner's manual, a sticker attached to the door jamb, glove box or fuel hatch, drivers can spot the vehicle's recommended tire pressure. Most passenger cars’ psi should be between 30 and 35 psi.

Some vehicles have a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), which will indicate a light if tire pressure is low. Other vehicles give a digital live reading of tire pressure readings on each tire.

Owners can also use a tire pressure gauge to check tire pressure by first removing the valve cap and inserting the gauge into the tire's valve system.

Low tire pressure? What to do?

Many area gas stations have air pumps to add a few pounds of air to each tire, in order to match the pressure recommendations.

Owners can also visit an auto mechanic, tire shop or purchase a portable tire inflator.

Once things warm up again, you might even need to let a little air back out.

Where to get free air?

Several gas stations, tire shops and retailers in the Central Florida area offer free compressed air to drivers.

Here are businesses who provide free air:

Wawa

Costco

BJ's+Gas

Belle Tire

Discount Tire Store

Les Schwab Tires

Mavis Discount

Here are businesses that may provide free air or air for a fee. Whether these businesses offer free air varies by location.

Kroger

Shell

Exxon

Chevron

Sunoco