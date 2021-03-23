Central Florida church organizing another food giveaway

A church in Seminole County is organizing another food giveaway this week for those in need.

Central Church in Sanford is organizing its fourth food giveaway since the pandemic started. There was such enormous success with their first three food giveaways and August, October, and February, the church is doing it again on Thursday

Approximately 1,000 families will receive pre-packed boxes of fresh food containing five pounds of meat, veggies, butter, milk, cheese, and fruit.

If you or someone you know could use some help, the food drive will be held this Thursday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to noon at Central Church in Sanford on State Road 46.

The drive-thru experience is open to anyone in the community.

