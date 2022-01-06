Central Florida charity receiving unwanted donations

A Winter Garden charity that helps people who are homeless says its donation area is overflowing, with some people dropping off their junk.

Throughout the day, people stop by Matthew’s Hope to drop off donations.

"Blankets, obviously that’s something that they might need," said Jose Cruz while making a donation.

To others, it might not be as obvious.

In a pile outside the donation center on Thursday, you could find everything from old Christmas decorations to golf club carriers and even a Godzilla statue.

The group even catches some unwanted donations on its security camera after hours.

"Look, I love a good-looking shoe okay, but what am I going to do with this?" asked Scott Billue, the charity’s founder while holding up a set of heels.

Billue says heels aren’t the best fit for his clients, but they will take sneakers, clothes, hygiene items, and some food.

"People get upset with me, because they say, ‘you’re being ungrateful,’" Billue said. "Well, when it’s costing the ministry more than $40,000 a year."

That’s how much it costs them to deal with the unwanted drop-offs, including pay for the employees who move it.

Matthew’s Hope doesn’t get any funding from the government, just from regular donations.

"We’ve got a lot of single moms with kids we’re trying to take care of, we’ve got a lot of seniors, people with disabilities we’re trying to take care of and this isn’t helping," Billue said. "It’s taking literally, in many ways, taking the food out of somebody’s mouth."

The charity doesn’t have a thrift store and doesn’t have time to resell items.

It tells FOX 35 that the Salvation Army comes by several times a week, and sometimes takes 50 to 100 bags of items.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.