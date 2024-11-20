Orlando weather: Central Florida braces for cooler weather after morning rain

TODAY:

Central Florida residents are waking up to a mild start Wednesday, with scattered morning showers and highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Rain chances will diminish by midday as drier conditions settle in, but breezy winds, with gusts up to 30 mph, will linger throughout the day.

The region's first significant cold front of the season is expected to arrive this evening, bringing a slight chance of isolated showers before cooler, drier air takes hold. Overnight, temperatures are forecast to tumble into the 50s, accompanied by brisk winds.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Thursday will mark a sharp drop in temperatures, with highs struggling to reach the upper 60s — more than 10 degrees below seasonal averages. Morning lows will continue to dip, plunging into the 40s by Friday morning, making it some of the coldest weather Central Florida has experienced since late winter.

The chill will persist through Saturday, with daytime highs remaining in the 60s before gradually climbing back into the 70s by Sunday and into next week.

Residents are encouraged to prepare for the cooler conditions by layering up in the mornings and keeping an eye on local forecasts for updates.