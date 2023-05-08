A 911 dispatcher is being credited for helping successfully deliver a baby in Flagler County.

Deputies said a man dialed 911 after his 36-year-old fiancée began going into labor with her second child, a baby boy.

On the other end of the call, Communication Specialist First Class Stephanie Mayberry was there to graciously give him instructions.

"How far apart are her contractions?" Mayberry asked. "Like a minute, maybe a little more," he said.

"Is there crowning with the baby's head? I want you to take a look for me," Mayberry could be heard saying. " Yes, I think so," he replied.

"The baby's head is usually going to come first and it's going to come fast, OK?" Mayberry said. "When she starts to push, I want you to make sure the umbilical cord is not wrapped around the baby's neck, OK?… I'm not leaving you, OK? The rescue is right down the street."

Just minutes into the 7-minute 911 call, the baby starts to come. "Push baby, push," the man said. During the delivery, Mayberry could be heard remaining calm, asserting the couple they were doing great. Then the ambulance arrived.

"Is that the baby crying?" Mayberry asked. "Yeah," the man replied. "OK, you did great. They are going to come in and assist you, OK?… Congratulations you guys," Mayberry said.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said the baby was born weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 18 inches long. His parents said he is healthy and cute as can be.

"A huge congratulations to the new parents," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "Communication Specialist Mayberry showed unwavering composure, professionalism, and quick thinking in helping to bring this new life into the world. Her calmness was a beacon of hope and reassurance in a moment of uncertainty."