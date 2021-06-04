CDC: Adolescents should continue wearing masks until fully vaccinated

article

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that until children are fully vaccinated, they should continue wearing masks and taking precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said she is concerned by the numbers of hospitalized adolescents and those requiring intensive care treatment.

She said parents, relatives and close friends should talk to teens about the importance of prevention strategies and encourage teenagers to get vaccinated.

"Vaccination is our way out of this pandemic," Walensky said. "I continue to see promising signs in CDC data that we are nearing the end of this pandemic in this country. However, we all have to do our part and get vaccinated to cross the finish line."