Carnival's 'Mardi Gras' coming to Port Canaveral in June

Carnival Cruise Line says its brand new ship, the Mardi Gras, will arrive in Port Canaveral in a little more than two weeks.

Carnival says the ship will depart Barcelona, Spain on May 21 and will arrive in Florida on June 4 following a two-week transatlantic voyage.

Mardi Gras is the largest of Carnival's ships. The 180,000-gross-ton vessel is the first ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Mardi Gras will accommodate more than 5,200 guests and a crew of 2,000. Guests will have the choice of more than 2,600 staterooms and 180 suites across 11 categories.