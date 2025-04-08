Carnival Cruise Line to debut 'Carnival Festivale,' its largest cruise ship yet

The Brief Carnival Cruise Line will launch its largest cruise ship yet, the "Carnival Festivale," with week-long cruises from the Space Coast in 2027. The new 180,000-ton cruise ship will be the cruise line's fourth Excel-class ship. Carnival Festivale will offer a wide range of popular amenities and new features, such as a sprawling water park on the uppermost decks and a host of other innovations.



Excel-class and LNG-powered

What we know:

Port Canaveral will soon be home to Carnival Cruise Line’s fourth Excel-class ship, the LNG-powered "Carnival Festivale."

(Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

The new 180,000-ton ship will join its sister ship, "Mardi Gras," the first Excel-class ship, which arrived at Port Canaveral in July 2021. Mardi Gras was the first cruise ship in North America powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

With the addition of Carnival Festivale, Port Canaveral will be home to six LNG-powered ships.

What they're saying:

"Deploying the LNG-powered Carnival Festivale to Central Florida reaffirms Port Canaveral’s pioneering role in this innovative clean fuel solution which is delivered by a special fuel barge," Carnival Cruise Line officials said.

"We’re thrilled that Carnival Cruise Line has selected Port Canaveral as the homeport for their latest Excel-class ship," said Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. "We are very proud of our 35-year relationship with Carnival Cruise Line, and this deployment is a reflection of our partner’s confidence in our port to consistently deliver a high-quality experience for its guests."

(Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

