Carnival Cruise Line cancels sailings through June 2021

Carnival cruises are canceled through June 2021, they announced on Tuesday

Carnival Cruise Line said that all operations from U.S. ports have been canceled through June 30, 2021.

They said that booked guests and travel advisors are being notified of the cancellations and their options regarding a refund or future cruise credit.

In addition, Carnival said that they have extended the final payment deadlines for all July sailings to May 31, 2021. Guests can cancel their July sailing without penalty as well.

"We know that this is very disappointing to our guests who continue to be eager to sail, and we remain committed to working with the Administration and the CDC to find a workable solution that best serves the interest of public health," Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruise Line, said. "We are asking that the cruise industry be treated on par with the approach being taken with other travel and tourism sectors, as well as U.S. society at large."

She added that "while we have not made plans to move Carnival Cruise Line ships outside of our U.S. homeports, we may have no choice but to do so in order to resume our operations which have been on ‘pause’ for over a year. We appreciate the continued patience and support from our loyal guests, travel advisors and business partners as we work on a return-to-service solution."

