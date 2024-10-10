Caribbean may produce another potential tropical system in coming days as cold front approaches Florida

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a potential weather system developing in the Caribbean Sea, with a more precise outlook expected in the coming days.

Hurricane Milton's departure is welcome news, with only a small chance of another storm developing over the next week. However, models are hinting at possible activity in the Western Caribbean Sea.

According to the GFS model, a significant cold front is expected to sweep across the eastern U.S. next week, bringing a blast of cooler air down to Central Florida by October 15. The European model is less confident in the development, but the potential remains.

The Caribbean remains unusually warm, a key factor this time of year, as it hasn’t seen as much tropical activity as the Gulf of Mexico. As the cool air moves southward, it could interact with the warm Caribbean waters — sometimes called a "ridge over troubled waters" pattern, explained FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergren. High-pressure cold air meets hot water. Historically, this type of setup has triggered tropical development, Bergren added.

It’s too early to say what, if anything, may form. The possibilities range from a weak system bringing rain to Central America to a more organized storm moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is keeping an eye on the situation, and we advise viewers to stay tuned for updates late next week and into the following week. For now, there's no immediate cause for concern, but the potential for development remains.

