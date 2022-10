article

A car ended up stuck underneath a semi truck near a rest stop on I-4 Saturday afternoon in Seminole County.

According to Seminole County Fire, the car went under the tractor trailer in the rest area on the eastbound lanes of I-4 near Longwood.

Both the car and the semi truck were damaged in the crash and one person was transported to a hospital, officials said.

There was a fuel leak from the car which is being cleaned up.