Canada wildfire smoke map: Could smoke from Canada fires make it to Florida?

More than 67 million Americans across the U.S. awoke to air quality alerts Tuesday as smoke from wildfires burning across Canada continues to fill the sky, leading to potential health hazards.

What began as "unhealthy" air quality levels across parts of the West has pushed off to the east at the start of the workweek , leaving a smoky haze in places such as Boston.

Canada smoke map: Track the smoke from Canadian wildfires across United States

The distant Canadian wildfires are creeping into parts of Florida according to FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King. "We likely won't smell, just see it as haze in our local skies at around 7,000'-10,000' ft. up," King said.