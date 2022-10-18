Can you pass the Wisconsin driver's license test?
(FOX 9) - Wisconsin has launched an online driver's license practice test so novice drivers – and those looking to test what they remember from driver's education – can better understand the rules of the road.
The Wisconsin DMV on Tuesday launched a new, online knowledge and road signs practice test. The 20-question practice test is multiple choice, and asks a variety of questions. Among them:
- How far down the road should you look when driving?
- If you are going to stop or slow down where another driver does not expect you to, you should do what?
- When a school bus is stopped with its red lights flashing, you must stop when?
- If you are stopped and the officer suspects you have been drinking, you can refuse the BAC test when?
- At an intersection, before you turn left, you should do what?
- If the vehicle you are driving starts to hydroplane, you should do what?
You can test your knowledge here.