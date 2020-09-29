Camping World Stadium in Orlando to host free drive-in movie night

article

Camping World Stadium in Orlando will soon host a free drive-in movie night.

On the Camping World Stadium website, they announced that Florida Citrus Sports will hold a community drive-in night on Friday, October 2nd.

They will show the movie 'Remember the Titans,' as Florida Citrus Sports said that they believe "in the power of sports to unite neighbors and create lasting social change. Disney's 2000 family film Remember The Titans, based on the true story of the 1971 T. C. Williams High School football team, is a great example of that power."

The movie will be aired on Tinker Field, which they said once hosted Jackie Robinson and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. The movie will begin at about 7 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Central Florida man wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket

You must have a ticket to attend the screening but it is free of cost. Each ticket will reportedly cover one parking spot, with enough space for your vehicle and a small "tailgate-sized" area for seating outside of the vehicle.

Advertisement

The stadium asks that those in attendance following these guidelines:

"Guests should remain inside their vehicles or their adjacent 'tailgate' space.

"Guests should social distance and remain 6’ apart while visiting restrooms or concessions.

"Appropriate facial coverings should be worn when outside of the vehicle.

"No throwing, ball playing, frisbee, or similar activities.

"Viewing from a truck bed or vehicle trunk is allowed as long as it does not impede the view of others.

"Be courteous of those around you.

"Cooking or grilling of any kind on premises is prohibited.

"Tents are prohibited."

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.