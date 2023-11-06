California woman disappears during Guatemalan yoga retreat

A Southern California woman mysteriously vanished during a yoga retreat in Guatemala.

Nancy Ng was last seen on October 19 in Lake Atitlán in Guatemala. According to Alhambra Vice Mayor Sasha Renée Pérez, Ng is an alum of Alhambra Unified School District and also attended Cal State LA.

It is unknown how the 29-year-old Southern California woman disappeared during the Guatemala trip.

A GoFundMe page has been launched for Ng. A family friend explained on the page that the fundraiser was launched to pay for rescue efforts, family's possible emergency trips to and from Guatemala and – in the event the search takes a very dark turn – possible funeral arrangements.

Below is a missing person's alert shared by Pérez: