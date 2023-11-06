Expand / Collapse search

California woman disappears during Guatemalan yoga retreat

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 8:56PM
World
FOX 11

Monterey Park woman missing in Guatemala

Nancy Ng was last seen on Oct. 19 in Lake Atitlán in Guatemala, where she was attending a yoga retreat.

LOS ANGELES - A Southern California woman mysteriously vanished during a yoga retreat in Guatemala.

Nancy Ng was last seen on October 19 in Lake Atitlán in Guatemala. According to Alhambra Vice Mayor Sasha Renée Pérez, Ng is an alum of Alhambra Unified School District and also attended Cal State LA. 

It is unknown how the 29-year-old Southern California woman disappeared during the Guatemala trip.

A GoFundMe page has been launched for Ng. A family friend explained on the page that the fundraiser was launched to pay for rescue efforts, family's possible emergency trips to and from Guatemala and – in the event the search takes a very dark turn – possible funeral arrangements.

Below is a missing person's alert shared by Pérez: