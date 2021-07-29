California updates mask mandates for public transit, classrooms, hospitals, shelters

article

California released an update on the state's masking guidance.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced Wednesday that it is updating the state's masking guidance by aligning with the CDC guidelines on recommending mask use for indoor settings.

According to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), face coverings are required for everyone – regardless of vaccination status – in most public indoor settings. The order went into effect this week, according to CDPH.

The CDPH laid out the following examples of places Californians are once again required to mask up:

Public transit: Airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis, and ride-shares

Transportation hubs: Airport, bus terminal, marina, train station, seaport or other port, subway station, or any other area that provides transportation

Schools: K-12 indoor classrooms and indoor childcare facilities

Emergency shelters and cooling centers

Healthcare settings

State and local correctional facilities and detention centers

Congregate settings such as homeless shelters

Long Term Care Settings & Adult and Senior Care Facilities

In places where masks are required only for unvaccinated individuals, CDPH says businesses, venue operators and hosts should do the following:

Provide information to all patrons, guests and attendees regarding vaccination requirements and allow vaccinated individuals to self-attest that they are in compliance prior to entry.

Implement vaccine verification to determine whether individuals are required to wear a mask.

Require all patrons to wear masks.

Los Angeles County had reinstated the indoor mask mandate on July 17, becoming the first Southern California county to bring it back since the state's June 15 reopening day.

Editor's Note: This story has been revised to clarify that the mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals only applies to public indoor settings, while the mask mandate applies to unvaccinated individuals in all indoor settings.

