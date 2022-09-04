Busy travel weekend at Orlando International Airport underway

Orlando International Airport is busy this Labor Day weekend as people enjoy the unofficial end of summer.

Officials with Orlando International Airport say 764,600 people were expected to travel through the airport during the Labor Day travel period, which is a nearly 20% increase from last year. The airport was busy with travelers on Sunday.



"We have a place down here in Central Florida, we came down for the week, and now we’re going to beat the traffic back home," said one passenger.





"We are traveling now so we don’t have to do all that hustle and bustle when we get back. We can just relax when we get back on our holiday," added another passenger.

AAA ranked Orlando the third top travel destination for Labor Day weekend in the US this year. And, even more, people were in the area to watch the now scrubbed Artemis I launch.

"It’s been a really busy travel weekend, you can definitely tell there are more people out traveling this weekend," said Ashley Nelson who was heading back home to Minnesota.

Some passengers dealt with long lines Sunday.

"Some of these lines are wrapping around the corner," said one traveler. "I guess people are excited to go away for the weekend or come back home."



