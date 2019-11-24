Businessman, Pink Taco founder Harry Morton found dead

article

Businessman Harry Morton has died at the age of 38, the coroner’s office has confirmed.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Morton was found unresponsive Saturday afternoon at his home in Beverly Hills by a family member. It appears Morton was pronounced dead at the scene and was then transported to the coroner’s office, according to TMZ.

Morton was the founder and CEO of Pink Taco restaurant; his family is also credited with building Morton’s Steakhouse and the Hard Rock Café and Hotels.

This is a developing story

