Businesses damaged, looted hours after peaceful protests in Wauwatosa

Hundreds of people marched on Wednesday, Oct. 7 after Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm earlier Wednesday announced suspended Officer Joseph Mensah will not face charges in the February fatal shooting of Alvin Cole, 17, outside Mayfair Mall.

What started as peaceful protests throughout the day ended with chaos -- leaving several businesses damaged.

Video shared on Twitter shows people throwing bricks through storefronts. People were also seen looting a gas station, a Family Dollar, and other businesses. People on scene tell FOX6 News there were separate groups with different intentions last night.

Wauwatosa police said gas was deployed by law enforcement Wednesday night, Oct. 7 after "an unlawful assembly" was declared near North Avenue and Swan Boulevard. More gas was deployed shortly before 11 p.m. near 102nd Street and Melvina Avenue, police said, "in an effort to disperse the crowd."

Police said individuals were "throwing large rocks at law enforcement and buildings" near North and Swan, advising residents to shelter in their homes.

Protesters marched in a mostly peaceful manner Wednesday, first making their way onto the freeway before reaching Wauwatosa, some carrying signs, chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "no justice, no peace," among other messages.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., outside Wauwatosa City Hall, protesters were met by police, deputies, and National Guard members in riot gear, where the protest was deemed "an unlawful assembly."

Wauwatosa resident volunteers headed outside with gloves, brooms, dustpans, and masks on Thursday morning, Oct. 8 to help local businesses heal. Beginning at 6 a.m., Wauwatosa residents gathered near Colectivo Coffee at the intersection of North Avenue and Swan Boulevard and work to sweep up window glass broke during the unrest Wednesday evening.

“Let’s Heal Wauwatosa” is being organized by: