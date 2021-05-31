Business advocacy group files suit against MLB for moving All-Star Game from Atlanta

The Job Creators Network is suing Major League Baseball, its commissioner, and more.

The lawsuit demands the immediate return of the MLB All-Star game to Atlanta -- or else the defendants will have to pay $100 million in damages to state and local small businesses.

The Job Creators Network is the nation's leading small business advocacy organization.

It said the MLB robbed the small businesses of Atlanta -- many of which are minority-owned.

"MLB robbed the small businesses of Atlanta – many of them minority-owned – of $100 million, we want the game back where it belongs," said Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of the Job Creators Network. "This was a knee-jerk, hypocritical and illegal reaction to misinformation about Georgia’s new voting law which includes Voter-ID. Major League Baseball itself requests ID at will-call ticket windows at Yankee Stadium in New York, Busch Stadium in St. Louis, and at ballparks all across the country."

The organization argues that Atlanta has nearly 8 times more minority-owned businesses in the Atlanta area than Denver, citing the U.S. Census.

"Small businesses in this community had valid contracts relating to the All-Star Game and other events, the result of two years of planning and all that was ripped away by fear and misinformation spewed by political activists. Many states, including Colorado where the game has been moved to, have similar or more restrictive election laws," Ortiz said. "This move essentially tells fans of teams in many other cities that they can never again host the All-Star Game; it’s hypocritical, illegal and we won’t stand for it."

The advocacy organization said Truist Park loses ticket sales and concessions to the game, the Future Games, and the Home Run Derby contest, which would draw about 41,000 fans. It also said about 8,000 hotel reservations being canceled.

Major League Baseball said it was moving the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to Georgia's controversial voting law on April 2. The game was scheduled for July 13 at Truist Park, the Braves’ 41,000-seat stadium in suburban Cobb County. It would have been the third time Atlanta serves as host, having previously held the event in 1972 and 2000.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.