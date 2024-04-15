Busch Gardens welcomes critically endangered baby Bornean orangutan

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is celebrating the birth of a baby girl.

The theme park says a critically endangered Bornean orangutan was born on Saturday evening to its resident Bornean orangutan, Luna.

The baby, which weighs 3.4 pounds, was delivered via C-section.

Her delivery was led by a team of medical and zoological professionals from multiple organizations.

According to Busch Gardens, Luna, who is recovering from surgery, was introduced to her baby on Sunday morning.

Theme park officials say once they are both stabilized, they will be reunited and monitored closely by its team of vets and animal care specialists.

